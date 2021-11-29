At first glance, that score didn’t look right, but it was correct.
On Tuesday, Nov. 23, the Waunakee High School girls’ basketball team throttled Portage 63-9 in the Warriors’ second game of the season.
Waunakee’s defense was suffocating.
“We were able to get out to an early lead,” said Marcus Richter, the Warriors’ head coach. “Our full-court pressure allowed us to turn them over early and turn those into easy transition baskets.”
After splitting their two games at the Kettle Moraine Thanksgiving Showcase over the weekend, Waunakee moved to 3-1 overall on the season. The Warriors welcome Baraboo on Saturday, Dec. 4, before traveling to highly ranked Reedsburg on Friday, Dec. 10.
Ashley Sawicki finished with a team-high 15 points against Portage, while Lauren Meudt added 12 in the winning effort.
The Warriors opened the Kettle Moraine showcase by taking on Pius XI. It was a good measuring stick for Waunakee, despite the 55-47 loss on Friday, Nov. 26.
“Pius was a really good game for us to see where we are as a team,” said Richter. “We were able to take a 29-22 lead into halftime. In the second half we ran out of gas down the stretch. It showed us that we can play with some of the better teams in the state, but at the same time, showed us what we need to work on as a team.”
Sawicki and Meudt had 16 points apiece to pace Waunakee, as Pius XI outscored the Warriors 33-18 in the second half.
The Warriors bounced back on Saturday, Nov. 27, by defeating Homestead 62-47. The two teams were knotted at 23-23 at the half, before Waunakee pulled away during the second stanza.
What a second half it was for Kyla Saleh, who scored 17 of her team-high 20 points after intermission. Waunakee clamped down on Homestead in the second half.
“We started the game slowly against Homestead going into halftime tied,” said Richter. “Our pressure eventually wore down Homestead and allowed us to win the game 62-47. Saleh was outstanding in the second half creating turnovers and turning them into transition baskets.”
Meudt finished with 14 points, while Sawicki chipped in with 10.
Ava Bryan and Kylee Grabarski added seven points each.