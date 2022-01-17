Not only did the Waunakee girls’ basketball team race out to a 37-5 lead in a 60-40 win over Middleton, but the Warriors went in front 12-1 against Edgewood. Then, the Crusaders got aggressive.
Waunakee had to match their energy to pick up a 58-42 victory in a Badger Conference crossover battle on Saturday, Jan. 15.
“Our girls are starting mesh together and are starting to play some good basketball on the offensive and defensive end,” said Warrior Head Coach Marcus Richter.
Having won four of their last five games, the Warriors are now 9-5 overall and 5-2 in Badger East Conference play.
Against Middleton, on Tuesday, Jan. 11, Waunakee turned up the heat defensively and led 42-15 at the half.
“We forced them to turn it over 26 times,” said Richter. “It was fun to see the team put it together offensively in the first half, scoring in transition and knocking down shots from the perimeter.”
Lauren Meudt finished with a team-high 15 points, with 10 of them coming in the first half. Ashley Sawicki scored all her 14 points in the first half, when Kylee Grabarski collected her nine points.
“We had a four-possession stretch where Meudt and Grabarski alternated knocking down 3-pointers that really propelled us offensively,” said Richter. “In the second half, our defense was good enough to not allow Middleton back into the game.”
Grabarski drained four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 17 points in the win over Edgewood in a Badger Challenge match-up. Waunakee held an 18-15 advantage at halftime.
“At halftime we talked about matching their physicality, grabbing some rebounds, and getting some loose balls,” said Richter. “Our girls responded to that and got some shots to fall in the second half. We were able to open up a 21-point lead late in the second half that proved to be too much for Edgewood to come back from. We forced Edgewood into 24 turnovers.”
Sawicki and Lauren Meudt finished with 11 points apiece, while Claire Meudt scored 10 points – all coming in the second half.
The Warriors were slated to play at Monona Grove on Tuesday, Jan. 18, with a home game on Thursday, Jan. 20, scheduled against Fort Atkinson. Waunakee hosts Platteville on Saturday, Jan. 22.