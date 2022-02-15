After reeling off eight straight wins, the Waunakee girls’ basketball team has cooled off.
Losses to Beaver Dam and DeForest have pushed the Warriors’ losing streak to three games.
On Tuesday, Feb. 8, Waunakee (15-8 overall, 9-5 in Badger East Conference play) traveled to Beaver Dam to take on the league-leading Golden Beavers (13-1 in the Badger East) and lost 53-45.
The Warriors had to adapt to the way the game was officiated, as they trailed 28-19 at the half.
“We got into some foul trouble in the first half that forced one of our best defenders to the bench,” said Waunakee Head Coach Marcus Richter. “That allowed Beaver Dam to go on a bit of a run to end the first half. In the second half we played much better giving ourselves chances down the stretch.”
The Warriors kept chipping away but couldn’t make up the difference.
“It just seemed like every time we cut the lead to four or five, Beaver Dam hit a big shot to keep us at a distance,” said Richter. “I was proud of how our kids battled in the second half of that game.”
Leading the way for Waunakee was Kylee Grabarski, who finished with 15 points. Ashley Sawicki added 10 points.
The Warriors hosted rival DeForest on Friday, Feb. 11, and an aggressive Norskies’ defense wreaked havoc.
“We turned the ball over too many times for us to beat a team like DeForest,” said Richter. “DeForest's pressure got to us. We were able to turn over DeForest as well, but they were able to handle our pressure well enough and turned some of them into open looks that they knocked down.”
Sawicki and Lauren Meudt combined for 30 points, with Sawicki pacing the team with 16 and Meudt adding 14. Grabarski finished with nine points.
“DeForest made a lot of big shots in the second half, and we didn't have an answer in us,” said Richter. “It was one of those nights where things just didn't go our way.”
Waunakee will head to Fort Atkinson on Thursday, Feb. 17, to take on the host Blackhawks in the third-place game of the Badger Conference Championships, before opening the postseason on Friday, Feb. 25, at home against Madison East in regional play. The Warriors are seeded No. 4.