The seeding was misleading, and so was their record.
Going into their WIAA Divisional 1 regional semifinal match-up against Waunakee, Brookfield East was seeded 14th with an overall mark of 11-13.
The Warriors gave the Spartans one of their losses on Jan. 8, when Waunakee won 63-54 on its home floor. Dan Gherezgher wasn’t there, but he was back for the rematch.
Although, he was missing for a portion of the first half of Brookfield East’s 75-63 victory over the Warriors on Thursday, March 3.
“They were missing their best player that first game,” said Waunakee Head Coach Dana MacKenzie, “and he was in foul trouble the first half. He took over in the second half.”
Wauankee led at the half, but the Spartans went on a run to start the second half, as Gherezgher had a field day.
“He’s real dynamic,” said MacKenzie. “He gets to the rim. He shoots it well. He’s tough to keep in front of you. He’s a playmaker, and he made a lot of plays.”
With Gherezgher wreaking havoc, the rest of the Spartans were able to get good shots, as well.
“The shots became easier, because he was so tough to guard,” said MacKenzie. “It came down to them making more plays. They got the momentum, and we couldn’t get it back. They outplayed us. We struggled with their pressure and physicality.”
The next day, Brookfield East lost to Sun Prairie 66-65 in the regional finals.
For Waunakee, the Warriors ended up 18-7 overall on the season, with an 11-3 mark in Badger East Conference play. Seniors Drew Lavold, Aidan Driscoll, Quinn Whalen, Connor Hughey, Joey Fuhremann, Jack Dotzler, Trey Kenas, Drew Kenas, and Andrew Keller will say goodbye to the program. They will be missed.
“I hate to see them go,” said MacKenzie. “We say that about the seniors every year, but this was a fun group to coach. Some of them I’ve been coaching since the third grade. They basically had one game their senior year without a mask on. There are some great stories with them.”
MacKenzie mentioned Keller, who eclipsed the 950-point mark for his career. MacKenzie said he would have easily broken the 1,000-point barrier if not for COVID interruptions the last two seasons.
“He’s one of the most athletic players we’ve had here,” said MacKenzie.
About Fuhremann, MacKenzie talked about his growth, going from a B teamer to getting pulled up to varsity as a sophomore and then developing into a player recruited by colleges. He’s going on to play basketball at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
“It’s such a good group of kids,” said MacKenzie. “They should be proud of what they accomplished.”