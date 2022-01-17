A win would be a nice tourniquet to stop the bleeding.
After winning nine of 10 games, the Waunakee boys’ basketball team has lost three straight contests, as the Warriors fell to DeForest, Milton and Caledonia in succession last week to drop to 11-5 overall and 6-2 in the Badger East Conference.
The streak started with a 65-62 defeat in a showdown of Badger East rivals at DeForest. The Warriors couldn’t overcome a big first half for the Norskies, as they trailed 42-30 at the half.
“They kind of outplayed us from the beginning. We were not ready to go,” said Waunakee Head Coach Dana MacKenzie. “The second half we showed some fight, but we struggled at the free throw line. We got close, but not close enough.”
Waunakee outscored DeForest 32-23 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough, as Andrew Keller led the way for the Warriors with 20 points, as Aiden Driscoll and Joey Fuhremann added 11 points apiece.
Josh Jansen and Max Weisbrod each had 19 points for the Norskies.
At Milton, Waunakee struggled offensively in the first half, as the Red Hawks moved out to a 21-16 halftime lead. They scored the first eight points of the game, and it took the Warriors five and a half minutes to get their first points.
It was a tight game, with Milton eventually emerging with a 51-48 conference victory on Thursday, Jan. 13.
Jake Bova paced Waunakee with 11 points, while Keaton Frisch finished with 10 and Driscoll, Fuhremann and Keller had seven points apiece.
“We went 8-for-20 inside the paint and 11-for-23 from the free throw line, so we left 36 points out there and we needed four,” said MacKenzie.
On Saturday, Jan. 15, the Warriors participated in the Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, as they took on Caledonia. Keller poured in a team-high 14 points, as Shea DuCharme and Robert Booker each had nine. Fuhremann finished with seven points.
“We played better,” said MacKenzie. “They’re a really athletic, good team out of Minnesota, and we controlled the first half.”
Caledonia went on a big run at the start of the second half. MacKenzie said the Warriors didn’t handle Caledonia’s pressure well.”
The game was a late-second change to the schedule, said MacKenzie. With a week off until the Warriors return to the court at Mount Horeb on Saturday, Jan. 22, MacKenzie said the players are excited to refresh and work on things in practice.