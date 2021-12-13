Waunakee’s size is going to be a problem for everybody in the Badger East Conference and beyond in 2021-22.
In the front court, Waunakee boasts five players who measure 6’6” or 6’7”. They include returning senior starters Andrew Keller, Joey Fuhremann and Jack Dotzler, who is still recovering from a football injury. Sophomore Robert Booker is also in that group of tall, talented players, as is Keaton Frisch.
Head Coach Dana MacKenzie likes having all that height.
“Size and experience are strengths, along with team chemistry,” said MacKenzie, who is entering his 19th year as Waunakee’s head coach. He has a record of 293-137 with the Warriors.
Waunakee is off to a strong start at 4-1 – the only loss coming at the hands of defending state WIAA Division 1 state champion Wauwatosa East.
Losing three starters from a 2020-21 team that went 14-6, Waunakee will miss the contributions of 6’3” Caden Nelson, who averaged 11.9 points per game and 3.4 rebounds per contest, as well as those of Jaxson Zibell (9.6 ppg) and Casey Fischer (6.2 ppg).
At 6’6”, the versatile Keller has good all-around skills. The senior poured in 12.3 points per game and grabbed 6.3 rebounds per contest a year ago. Fuhremann averaged 8.2 points per game, to go with 5.1 board a game. Then, there’s Booker (3.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg), now a sophomore.
Another starter back for Waunakee is senior Aidan Driscoll (3.9 ppg, 1.6 rpg), who will be a steadying presence in the backcourt. Others who bring some experience to the table for Waunakee are 6’3” Quinn Whalen (1.7 ppg, 0.5 rpg), Drew LaVold (1.7 ppg, 1 rpg), Trey Kenas, Drew Kenas and Connor Hughey.
Potential varsity prospects include juniors Devin Johnson, Shea DuCharme and Drew Regnier, as well as Frisch, who is a sophomore.
While the Warriors are loaded with talented and big, they do have some question marks heading into 2021-22. They are, according to MacKenzie, “Depth at the guard position and trying to figure out how this new conference alignment that was thrown at us.”
Among teams expected to vie with Waunakee for top spots in the Badger Conference, now split into East and West divisions, are Sauk Prairie, Edgewood, DeForest and Fort Atkinson, according to MacKenzie.