WAUNAKEE RECREATION

Wednesday Men’s Basketball League Standings

Regular Season Standings:

                         W                   L

Lowery               6                    0             

Cliff                    4                    2

Wellnitz              3                    2 

Mikulak              2                    2

Kind                   2                    3

Rivera                1                    4

Koenig               0                    5

Nov. 17 Results:

Koenig – 44, Wellnitz – 53

Leading scorers  Ko: Vince Wiesman – 9; W: Gabe Kijak – 29

Cliff – 56, Rivera – 42

Leading scorers – C: Adam Porter – 17; R: Troy Van Beek – 16

Lowery – 61, Kind – 31

Leading scorers – L: Macon Plewa – 18; Ki: Andy Miller – 12

Recommended for you