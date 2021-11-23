Men's Rec Basketball plindblad plindblad Author email Nov 23, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WAUNAKEE RECREATIONWednesday Men’s Basketball League StandingsRegular Season Standings: W LLowery 6 0 Cliff 4 2Wellnitz 3 2 Mikulak 2 2Kind 2 3Rivera 1 4Koenig 0 5Nov. 17 Results:Koenig – 44, Wellnitz – 53Leading scorers – Ko: Vince Wiesman – 9; W: Gabe Kijak – 29Cliff – 56, Rivera – 42Leading scorers – C: Adam Porter – 17; R: Troy Van Beek – 16Lowery – 61, Kind – 31Leading scorers – L: Macon Plewa – 18; Ki: Andy Miller – 12 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now At Veridian's Heritage Hills, new homes precede the buyers New Salt and More adds to Waunakee's wellness corridor Waunakee wins WIAA Division 2 football championship! Waunakee cross country alumni run at NCAA Cross Country Regionals, two headed to Nationals Ho-Chunk Nation flag to be flown at Waunakee schools throughout month of November Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!