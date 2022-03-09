Four members of the Waunakee girls’ basketball team recently received All-Badger East Conference honors.

Ashley Sawicki and Lauren Meudt were selected to the first team, while Kylee Grabarski and Ava Bryan were awarded honorable mention.

The Warriors finished the season with an 18-9 overall record. Their season ended March 3 with a sectional semifinal loss to Brookfield East.

Recommended for you