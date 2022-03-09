featured hot Four Waunakee girls' basketball players receive All-Badger East honors plindblad plindblad Author email Mar 9, 2022 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Four members of the Waunakee girls’ basketball team recently received All-Badger East Conference honors.Ashley Sawicki and Lauren Meudt were selected to the first team, while Kylee Grabarski and Ava Bryan were awarded honorable mention.The Warriors finished the season with an 18-9 overall record. Their season ended March 3 with a sectional semifinal loss to Brookfield East. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Sheriff's office: Fr. Kunz homicide case still open Youth wrestling team wins state championship Waunakee man offers defense expert view on Ukraine Waunakee school district seeks land proposals Judge upholds Waunakee zoning board decision on Quincy Ridge quarry Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!