The hottest basketball team in the Badger East Conference might be the Waunakee girls.
Winners of 10 of their last 11 games and eight in a row, the Warriors defeated Milton, Stoughton and New Trier, Illinois, in the last week.
The latest victory was a 56-49 comeback win at home on Saturday over New Trier.
“These last 2.5 weeks have been a grind for our girls playing three games in each week,” said Waunakee Head Coach Marcus Richter. “Saturday was a really nice win to finish off those last eight games with an 8-0 record. It will be nice to turn our focus back towards our ‘Pod’ with Watertown, Beaver Dam, and Deforest coming up before we hope to make a run in the playoffs.”
The streaking Warriors have improved to 15-5 overall and 9-2 in Badger East Conference play. They are currently sitting in second place in the league.
Waunakee was scheduled to host Watertown on Thursday, Feb. 3, before the Warriors travel to Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Feb. 8, for a showdown between the two top teams in the Badger East.
Waunakee 69, Milton 52
The Warriors forced 30 turnovers and turned them into 28 points to get a conference win on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Milton.
“We were able to get a ton of our scoring right at the rim scoring 48 points in the paint,” said Richter. “We played really well in the first half opening up a 42-22 lead; in the second half, we didn't play as well but played well enough to get out of there with a win.”
Ashley Sawicki led the way for the Warriors, scoring 21 points. Lauren Meudt finished with 18, while Ava Bryan added 15 and Kylee Grabarski had nine.
Waunakee 69, Stoughton 42
The Warriors’ defensive pressure was too much for the Vikings in another Badger East tilt on Thursday, Jan. 27.
Sawicki and Grabarski combined for 40 points, with Sawicki collecting a team-high 24 and Grabarski scoring 16.
“We were able to force 30 turnovers in the game and grab 25 offensive rebounds,” said Richter. “We once again were able to get a ton of stuff around the rim which opened up our ability to knock down some shots from the outside. Our pressure really got to Stoughton in the first half which allowed us to open up a 38-14 lead at halftime. It was a game that saw 10 different players score for our team. It was fun to see that type of balance on the offensive end.”
Waunakee 56, New Trier 49
A better effort on the defensive end in the second half changed the Warriors’ fortunes.
“New Trier is a team that plays in one of the better conferences in Illinois, so it was a really good game for us to see where we are at heading down the home stretch of our season,” said Richter. “New Trier was able to handle our full court pressure and turned it in to a lot of easy baskets in the first half, where we trailed 22-30 at half.”
Nothing was working for Waunakee in the first half, but the Warriors were able to turn things around after halftime.
“In the first half we couldn't get much going on the offensive end either,” said Richter. “At halftime, we made a few adjustments to our defense that eliminated a lot of their easy baskets and talked about being much more aggressive on the offensive end. The girls responded holding New Trier to only 19 points in the second half and getting themselves to the free throw line 14 times alone in the second half. I was really proud of our girls with how they responded to being down at halftime.”
Lauren Meudt kept Waunakee close in the first half, scoring 11 of her 17 points. Sawicki was dominant in the second half, as she poured in 14 of her 16 points after the half.
Grabarski had 9 nine points, while Claire Meudt finished with seven points, to go with 12 rebounds.