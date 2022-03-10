The Badger Conference released its winter sports all-conference teams on Thursday, and Waunakee was well-represented.
All-conference teams for wrestling, gymnastics, boys’ and girls’ hockey, and boys’ and girls’ basketball were sent out.
Here are the Warriors who received honors:
Boys’ Basketball
Waunakee forward Andrew Keller was one of three unanimous selections to the All-Badger East Conference First Team.
Others on the first team included DeForest’s Max Weisbrod and Josh Jansen, Milton’s Jack Campion, and Watertown’s Nate Gapinski.
The second team included Warrior forward Joey Fuhremann, while Aidan Driscoll received honorable mention.
Girls’ Basketball
Two Warriors were chosen for the All-Badger East First Team. They were Ashley Sawicki and Lauren Meudt.
Two other Waunakee players received honorable mention, including Kylee Grabarski and Ava Bryan.
Boys’ Hockey
The All-Badger East First Team was filled with conference champion Warriors, as defenseman Mac Reed and forward David Emerich were unanimous selections.
Pavel Rettig also was picked for the first team, while defenseman Brayden Olstad and goalie Logan Walmer were second team selections.
Erik Mikkelson received honorable mention.
Girls’ Hockey
Four members of the Cap City Cougars received All-Badger Conference recognition, led by forward Keegan Sanderfoot, who made the first team.
Defenseman Rachel Robbins was a second team pick, while Aubrie Deprey and Izzy Hahn were listed among those receiving honorable mention.
Gymnastics
Waunakee’s Maddie Kremer was the Waunakee-DeForest co-op’s lone gymnast to receive all-conference honors. She was named to the All-Badger Conference Second Team in the vault and made honorable mention in the all-around.
Wrestling
Waunakee’s Kaden Hooker was among those listed among the honorable mention wrestlers.