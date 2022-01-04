His two free throws with 1.8 seconds to play lifted the Waunakee boys’ basketball team to a 49-48 triumph Wednesday, Dec. 29, over Whitefish Bay in the championship game of the Ab Nicholas Scholarship Fund Holiday Hoops Invite.
Returning from injury, Keller also finished with a game-high 19 points, as the shorthanded Warriors grinded out another tough victory.
“Whitefish Bay was different with what they did in terms of their defense,” said Waunakee Head Coach Dana MacKenzie, whose team improved to 9-2 overall.
The host Warriors topped Janesville Craig the day before at the Fieldhouse to advance to the title game.
It was a nip-and-tuck affair most the way against Whitefish Bay.
“We made a run in the first half, and then they made a run in the second half, and it was close the rest of the way,” said MacKenzie, who was pleased with how his undermanned team battled during the tourney. “Those are two really good wins with all the guys we had out with the protocols. We had a lot of guys out.”
In addition to Keller’s 19 points, Aidan Driscoll finished with 11 for Waunakee, who was slated to return to action Thursday, Jan. 6, at home against Beaver Dam. The Warriors will host Brookfield East on Saturday in the #swingfam Classic.
Then, on Tuesday, Jan. 11, Waunakee travels to DeForest for a Badger East Conference showdown with the Norskies, currently ranked No. 4 in Division 2 by wissports.com