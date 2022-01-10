It was an inside job for the Waunakee girls’ basketball team.
Dominating down low, the Warriors roughed up rival DeForest in a 69-54 Badger East Conference win on Friday, Jan. 7, on the Norskies’ court.
It took some of the sting out of a hard-fought 53-43 non-conference loss the next day at New Berlin West.
Against DeForest, Ashley Sawicki had her way with the Norskies, scoring a game-high 22 points for Waunakee, helping the Warriors overpower DeForest with their low-post proficiency.
“We stuck to the game plan of trying to get things going around the rim,” said Waunakee Head Coach Marcus Richter. “We shot 21-for-25 in the paint. We were able to push the lead to 15-20 (points) and maintain that most of the second half.”
Two other Warriors also scored in double figures, with Lauren Meudt finishing with 12 points and Kylee Grabarski added 10 to the Warrior cause. Lexis Savola chipped in with eight points.
“It is always a fun game when it is Waunakee versus DeForest,” said Richter. “These girls have grown up playing with and against each other in so many different sports, so they know each other very well. DeForest came out making shots which we knew they were capable of. It was a great team win for the girls coming after the holiday break. The girls played with a ton on energy and confidence all night long. It was a great game to show what type of a team we can be down the stretch of this season.”
The Warriors improved to 5-2 in Badger East Conference play, as they sit two games out first place. Monona Grove is in first with a 7-0 record.
Hitting the road on Saturday, Jane. 8, the Warriors were faced with adversity early against a good team on its home floor.
“New Berlin West is another ranked D2 team on our schedule,” said Richter. “We had had to battle through some foul trouble early in the game that sent two of our normal starters to the bench within the first couple minutes of the game. I was proud of the way some of our players who don't usually play very many minutes stepped up to keep the game within reach.”
The Warriors trailed 28-21 at intermission, but they kept fighting.
“We had our chances in the second half, including a lead late in the game,” said Richter. “Unfortunately, in overtime, we allowed New Berlin West to jump out to a quick lead and we were never able to cut that lead before time ran out. Our girls battled all afternoon after a quick turnaround from the night before. We just didn't have quite enough to get out of there with a win.”
Overall, the Warriors are 7-5 on the season, despite 10 points apiece from Lauren Meudt and Grabarski. Ava Bryan finished with eight points and Sawicki had six.
After hosting Middleton on Thursday, Jan. 11, Waunakee takes part in the Badger Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 15, before traveling to Monona Grove on Tuesday, Jan. 18.