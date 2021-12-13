Baraboo was in trouble right from the opening tip. Edgewood kept on coming.
Neither had enough firepower to knock of the Waunakee boys’ basketball team, however, as the Warriors improved to 4-1 on the young season with wins over both.
“Edgewood was a good test for us,” said Waunakee Head Coach Dana MacKenzie. “They play a lot of guys, and they play really hard. We put in a press for the first time, and every time we had a run, they had an answer.”
Still, the Warriors didn’t let the Crusaders, out of the Badger West Conference, get too close in a 70-50 road victory on Saturday. And Waunakee simply rolled over the Thunderbirds on Tuesday, Dec. 7, racing to a 39-10 halftime lead and cruising to a 79-28 win over Baraboo, another Badger West opponent.
After playing at Reedsburg on Thursday, Dec. 16, the Warriors travel to Randolph on Saturday, Dec. 18, and Watertown on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Waunakee 70, Edgewood 50
It was another big first half for the Warriors, who led 30-14 at halftime. Edgewood gave Waunakee a bit of a scare in the second half, trimming the deficit to single digits a couple of times.
“They had a good plan and were physical and aggressive, but with our height, and our effort was good, that was enough in the end,” said MacKenzie.
Joey Fuhremann had his best game of the season so far, according to MacKenzie. He finished with a team-high 16 points and 11 rebounds, to go with three assists and two steals.
Five Warriors scored in double figures, as Drew Lavold finished with 12 points, while Aidan Driscoll, Andrew Keller and Robert Booker had 10 points each. Lavold also swiped three steals.
Booker and Keller, who hauled in seven rebounds, were saddled with foul trouble against Edgewood, and players like Connor Hughey held down the fort for Waunakee, according to MacKenzie.
As a team, the Warriors outshot Edgewood 41.5% to 31.7% from the field and outrebounded the Crusaders 43-32, while also forcing 20 turnovers.
Waunakee 79, Baraboo 28
With the Warriors shooting nearly 50% from the floor, Waunakee simply suffocated the Thunderbirds, holding Baraboo under 30 points.
The Thunderbirds were limited to 27.3% shooting and committed 23 turnovers, compared to only seven for the Warriors.
“We just got to them early, we got them down early,” said MacKenzie. “They just didn’t have the size, but they competed as best as they could.”
Waunakee scored 39 points off Baraboo turnovers and overpowered the Thunderbirds in the paint, where the Warriors held a 36-18 advantage.
A total of 12 players scored for Waunakee, including Seth Kalscheur, who got his first two points for the Warriors. Driscoll paced Waunakee with 15 points, as Quinn Whalen and Keaton Frisch finished with 13 points apiece.
Fuhremann totaled six points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
“We were able to get in a lot of guys who don’t get a lot of playing time,” said MacKenzie.