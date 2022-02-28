Revenge tastes sweeter when it comes with a regional championship.
The Waunakee girls’ basketball team feasted on both on Saturday, Feb. 26, stifling Verona 57-34 at home in the Fieldhouse with a tough defense.
A year ago, it was the Wildcats who knocked the Warriors out of the postseason. The Warriors made sure it didn’t happen again, as Kylee Grabarski and others rained 3-pointers down on Verona throughout.
“I can’t get the smile off my face,” said Ashley Sawicki, after scoring 17 points for Waunakee in the Warriors’ victory.
Every one of Grabarski’s team-high 18 points came on threes.
“Kylee and everyone were hitting threes,” said Warrior star Lauren Meudt. “Kylee couldn’t miss from the corner, and it felt so good to get the ball to her and see her knock down those shots.”
Earlier this season, both Meudt and Sawicki reached 500 points for their careers at Waunakee. Now, they’re regional champs, as well. As a team, the Warriors are now 18-8 overall on the season. Seeded No. 4, they’re moving on to sectionals, where they’re scheduled to meet Brookfield East on Thursday, March 3, in Oconomowoc.
Against Verona, Waunakee started the game on an 8-2 run. The Wildcats responded with an 8-0 run of their own to take a lead. With 5:48 remaining in the first half, Sawicki swished a 3-pointer from the top of the key to put Waunakee back on top 19-17. Her short jumper at the 2:09 mark made it 24-19, and it stayed that way until halftime.
At the defensive end, Sawicki was a force, blocking three shots in the first half alone. She added another in the second half, helping Waunakee take charge.
An 8-0 run to start the second half for the Warriors was a big blow to the Wildcats’ hopes. Threes by Ava Bryan and Grabarski, plus a basket inside by Sawicki, extended Waunakee’s advantage to 32-19.
Verona’s first basket of the second half came with at the 11:52 mark, and the Wildcats got to within nine points of the Warriors five minutes later. Then, just after Verona forced a Waunakee turnover, Lauren Meudt leaped to intercept a Wildcat outlet pass and the Warriors got the ball to Grabarski for a corner 3-ball. Potentially, it was a five- or six-point swing, as Waunakee restored its 13-point lead.
The Warriors delivered the knockout later with treys on three consecutive possessions, turning 41-27 lead into a 50-32 score. It was all over for Verona, as the Wildcats were held to 15 second-half points.
A few weeks ago, Marcus Richter and the rest of the Waunakee coaching staff installed a new defense. It worked like a charm against Verona.
“Our kids really work hard, watching a ton of film,” said Richter. “They listen to us, they trust us. I told the seniors at that time that we wanted to do something different over the next three weeks, and they locked in. I’m really proud of the way they played, and the staff put in the time to allow us to learn it.”
Sawicki noted how the Warriors hustled on defense and worked together to limit what Verona could do offensively. She said there was a lot of switching, and it was hard at times to remember what defense they were in, but they did it.
“We were really focused on locking in defensively,” said Lauren Meudt. “We were good on the ball on defense.”
For all the Warriors, but particularly seniors Taylor Swalve, Lauren Meudt, Bryan, Grabarski, Lexis Savola and Sawicki, defeating Verona was satisfying.
“After them beating us last year, I know the girls – especially the seniors – they had this game circled,” said Richter. “The seniors have worked their rear ends off. They really deserve this.”
Waunakee reached the regional final game after blowing out Madison East on Friday, Feb. 25, by a 67-38 score.
“It was a balanced effort offensively for us,” said Richter. “It was a great game for our team to open up the playoffs. We have a group of seniors who have played in playoff games, but we also have a fair amount of young players who have never been in that situation before so it was nice for them to get some action. We were able to open a big lead in the first half which allowed us to use the whole bench in the second half getting us rested going into Saturdays game.”
Sawicki paced the Warriors with 17 points, while Lauren Meudt added 11 and Grabarski finished with 10.