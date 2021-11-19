Ava Bryan (11) drives to the hoop for the Waunakee High School girls’ basketball team in the Warriors’ 58-41 season-opening win over Sauk Prairie on Thursday. Bryan finished with seven points for Waunakee.
Ava Bryan (11) drives to the hoop for the Waunakee High School girls’ basketball team in the Warriors’ 58-41 season-opening win over Sauk Prairie on Thursday. Bryan finished with seven points for Waunakee.
In Thursday’s season opener, the Waunakee High School girls’ basketball team’s swarming defense was too much for the Eagles in a 58-41 victory.
“It was a great game to start the season,” said Marcus Richter, the Warriors’ head coach. “The girls were excited to be able to play again in front of the home fans and to play in their own gym. Our defensive pressure was really good, creating 30 turnovers in the game.”
Waunakee goes to 1-0 on the season, while Sauk Prairie – out of the Badger West Conference – drops to 0-1.
The game was a Badger East-West crossover contest.
Waunakee kicked off the game on a 17-5 run and kept Sauk Prairie at arm’s length the rest of the way.
Lauren Meudt, who was saddled with a bit of foul trouble, and Kylee Grabarski paced the Warriors in scoring with 15 points each, as Grabarski knocked down three 3-pointers in the first half. Ashley Sawicki chipped in 11 points.
“Offensively, we still have some things to clean up, but we were able to knock down some shots and get some easy baskets in transition,” said Richter. “We have a great group of seniors who have played in some big games, so it was nice to see them step up last night and play well.”
For the game, the Warriors connected on seven 3-pointers. They were 13-of-28 from the free throw line.
Waunakee was scheduled to play at Portage on Tuesday, Nov. 23. The Warriors will then take part in the Kettle Moraine Thanksgiving Showcase on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 26-27. They will play Pius XI Catholic on Friday and Homestead on Saturday.