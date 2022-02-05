There was a party in the paint for Waunakee’s big men.
The guards were invited, too, as the Warriors turned a 28-20 halftime deficit into a key 61-49 Badger East Conference victory over Watertown on Saturday, Feb. 5.
Making a concerted effort to get the ball down low made all the difference.
“Yeah, we talked about it at halftime,” said 6’8” Warrior forward Joey Fuhremann, who scored 20 points to lead Waunakee. “We only had three shots inside in the last eight minutes of the first half.”
After defeating the Goslings, the Warriors moved to 15-5 overall and 9-2 in conference play, having won four straight games. Watertown sinks to 6-5 in the Badger East.
Waunakee was scheduled to host Stoughton on Tuesday, Feb. 8, before hitting the road on Feb. 15 to Beaver Dam.
Waunakee 61, Watertown 49
Fuhremann made his presence felt in the second half, scoring eight straight points at one point as Waunakee built a 10-point lead. He wasn’t the only frontcourt performer who dominated in the post for the Warriors, as 6’6” Andrew Keller put in 13 points and 6’7” Robert Booker added 10.
Stumbling through the lane, Fuhremann tossed in a circus layup with 5:03 remaining and went to the free throw line to try to complete a 3-point play. The Goslings’ Nathan Gapinski was whistled for his fifth foul on the play, as Fuhremann hit the freebie to push Waunakee’s advantage to 51-40.
From there, the Warriors kept Watertown at arm’s length.
Waunakee let a 17-9 lead slip away in the first half, as the Goslings went on a 19-3 run over the last 6:38 to go up by eight by intermission. Over the first 10 minutes, the Warriors used a 10-4 surge to go up 13-4, as Keller drilled his second trey. Watertown then turned the tables on Waunakee.
“I thought we started out playing all right,” said Warrior Head Coach Dana MacKenzie. “Andrew (Keller) got into foul troubles, and we had to change things up. They made a bunch of 3s, and we only had six shot attempts inside in the first half.”
Coming out of the locker room, Waunakee went on an 18-3 run to wrestle the lead back. Guard Shea DuCharme was a difference-maker, making multiple feeds to Waunakee big men for easy baskets. DuCharme also knocked down a short jumper that gave the Warriors a 38-32 lead and had six points on the night.
“All three guards made good dishes to us down low,” said Fuhremann, who has committed to play basketball at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. “They did a good job.”
Waunakee 59, Fort Atkinson 36
For the third straight game, the Warriors held an opponent under 40 points, as Waunakee’s defense smothered another team.
“We’ve defended well the last few games,” said MacKenzie. “They are really establishing themselves on defense. We’re making it hard for teams to score.”
The Warriors led 22-17 at half and kept pulling away from there.
Drew Kenas had a big night for Waunakee, pouring in a team-high 14 points. Fuhremann had 11, as Quinn Whalen chipped in with eight and Aidan Driscoll finished with six.