It’s one thing to be fast. Add in length and athleticism, plus a wealth of experience, and the Waunakee High School girls basketball seems to have the right recipe for success in 2021-22.
“We are a long and athletic team that has a lot of athletes who can get up and down the floor,” said Marcus Richter, who is heading into his third season as the Warriors’ head coach.
Waunakee returns eight letterwinners – two of them starters from last year’s squad. The battle-tested Warriors will be led by NCAA Division 2 commitments Ashley Sawicki and Lauren Meudt, who are going to St. Cloud State and University of Illinois Springfield, respectively.
“We return six seniors, who have all played varsity minutes for us in the past,” said Richter. “Anytime you have a big group of seniors with experience you expect to be in the middle of a conference race. I think we have a chance to compete for a conference championship this winter. In the postseason, we will look to make a run deep into the playoffs.”
Standing in the Warriors' way in the realigned Badger East Conference is perennial power Beaver Dam.
“With the conference realignment this year, it is difficult to predict how each team will fare,” said Richter. “I would think Beaver Dam is still the team everyone is chasing, though.”
The Warriors run an up-tempo motion offense and will look to apply heavy pressure on defense.
“We run a full-court defense to try to speed up the games and turn the other team over,” said Richter.
If the Warriors can do one other thing, it could be a special season.
“The biggest question mark for us will be if we can knock down enough shots from the perimeter,” said Richter.
Dominated by veterans, the Warriors’ lineup also could get a boost from various young players. Richter is looking forward to getting the ball rolling.
“We have a deep and talented team with one sophomore and two freshmen looking to break into the rotation this year, with the addition of our six seniors and group of juniors who played varsity or junior varsity last season,” said Richter. “It will be fun to see how it all plays out for us.”