Every time Waunakee got close, the high-flying Leon Bond did something spectacular.
With his game-high 21 points, some coming via highlight-reel dunks, Bond helped defending WIAA Division 1 state boys’ basketball champion Wauwatosa East Red Raiders defeat the Warriors 57-51 on Saturday afternoon at the Waunakee Fieldhouse.
Wauwatosa East is a good measuring stick for the Warriors.
“That’s why we have them on the schedule,” said Dana MacKenzie, Waunakee’s head coach. “Every year, we get tested, and we find out early in the year where we’re at. We made quite a few mistakes and had some missed opportunities with free throws, turnovers and fouls.”
The Warriors open the 2021-22 campaign with blowout wins over Sauk Prairie (80-43) on Tuesday, Nov. 30, and Portage (83-60) on Friday, Dec. 3.
After losing to the Red Raiders, they fall to 2-1 overall.
Wauwatosa East got off to an 8-0 start and got up 13-5, before Waunakee started to find a rhythm on offense.
“They came out throwing punches,” said MacKenzie, “but I was happy with how we kept competing.”
A layup by Andrew Keller, who paced the Warriors with 17 points, tied the game at 13-13, before the Red Raiders went on a 7-0 run. Spinning through the lane, Keller scored with 2:12 left in the first half to make it 21-16. He then snuck inside for another basket with 59 seconds remaining until intermission, as Waunakee closed to within three points of the lead.
However, Zaire Motley connected on a 3-pointer a few seconds on the clock to push the Red Raiders’ advantage to 26-18 by halftime.
Wauwatosa East started fast in the second half, and the Red Raiders led by double figures, but a 3-pointer by Devin Johnson and a driving layup by Keaton Frisch helped Waunakee trim the deficit to two points.
A Bond dunk put Tosa East ahead by four again, but Aidan Driscoll drilled a trey to make it a one-point game at 39-38. Robert Booker got in the dunk contest for Waunakee and had a chance to complete a 3-point play. After Booker missed the free throw, Driscoll got a steal and a basket to make it 45-42. The Red Raiders held off Waunakee the rest of the way.
In addition to Keller’s 17, Driscoll finished with 15 points.
For Wauwatosa East, Aidan Blackmon added nine points, while Lamar Smith chipped in with 11.