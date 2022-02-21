The JV Boys Basketball team improved to 20-1 Friday with a 69-44 win over rival DeForest. The Warriors jumped out to a 27-4 lead and never looked back.

Freshmen Kaden Mackenzie and Eli Selk led the way with 18 and 14, respectively. Owen Elliott chipped in 11 and 8 assists.

The Warriors complete their season next Thursday at Fort Atkinson.

Recommended for you