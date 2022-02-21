Waunakee JV boys' basketball team moves to 20-1 with win over DeForest plindblad plindblad Author email Feb 21, 2022 Feb 21, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The JV Boys Basketball team improved to 20-1 Friday with a 69-44 win over rival DeForest. The Warriors jumped out to a 27-4 lead and never looked back.Freshmen Kaden Mackenzie and Eli Selk led the way with 18 and 14, respectively. Owen Elliott chipped in 11 and 8 assists.The Warriors complete their season next Thursday at Fort Atkinson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Waunakee student wins travel award through Spanish Honor Society Waunakee Plan Commission OKs next two phases of Veridian Homes Heritage Hills Wallace sets new school record as Waunakee boys' swim team send two relay teams, three individuals to state Parents urge Waunakee school board to ditch Dane County mask mandate Badger East champion Warriors upset Fond du Lac Springs to finish boys' hockey regular season Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!