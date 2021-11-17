Sorry, an error occurred.
Wednesday Men’s Basketball League Standings
Regular Season Standings:
W L
Lowery 5 0
Cliff 3 2
Wellnitz 2 2
Kind 2 2
Mikulak 2 2
Rivera 1 3
Koenig 0 4
Oct. 20 Results:
Wellnitz – 48, Rivera – 44
Leading scorers – W: Corey Halls – 15, Gabe Kijak – 15; R: Derrick Meier – 16
Koenig – 50, Mikulak – 56
Leading scorers – Ko: Adam Hurst – 13; M: Terry Donovan – 23
Lowery – 69, Cliff – 50
Leading scorers – L: Macon Plewa – 18; C: Jordan Zirbel – 18
