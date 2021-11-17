Wednesday Men’s Basketball League Standings

Regular Season Standings:

W L

Lowery 5 0

Cliff 3 2

Wellnitz 2 2

Kind 2 2

Mikulak 2 2

Rivera 1 3

Koenig 0 4

Oct. 20 Results:

Wellnitz – 48, Rivera – 44

Leading scorers – W: Corey Halls – 15, Gabe Kijak – 15; R: Derrick Meier – 16

Koenig – 50, Mikulak – 56

Leading scorers – Ko: Adam Hurst – 13; M: Terry Donovan – 23

Lowery – 69, Cliff – 50

Leading scorers – L: Macon Plewa – 18; C: Jordan Zirbel – 18

Recommended for you