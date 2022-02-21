The atmosphere was electric, with a big, frenzied crowd yelling and screaming throughout.
Then, the power went out for the Waunakee boys’ basketball team, as the Warriors were outscored 18-1 down the stretch of a 65-48 loss on Friday, Feb. 18, to DeForest at home in a clash of Badger East Conference heavyweights.
“Quite honestly, we lost our composure a little … well, actually, a lot,” said Waunakee Head Coach Dana MacKenzie. “That put us in a hole we couldn’t dig ourselves out of.”
The defeat cost the Warriors (17-6 overall, 11-3 in Badger East play) a shot at the Badger Conference championship game. Instead, they are scheduled to travel to Fort Atkinson on Thursday, Feb. 24, to take on the host Blackhawks in the conference playoffs.
Waunakee’s vaunted defense was stifling in the first half, as the Warriors went on a 9-0 run – capped off by a Jake Bova 3-pointer – to take a 19-11 lead. Andrew Keller powered inside for a basket with 53 seconds remaining in the half to give the Warriors a 26-21 advantage.
It was a seesaw affair early in the second half, until the score reached 47-47. That’s when it all fell apart for Waunakee.
Two free throws by DeForest’s Max Weisbrod at the 4:53 mark made it 50-47. Then, Tim Frederickson drilled three straight treys, helping the Norskies extend their lead. Weisbrod took over late, scoring on a driving layup to make it 62-47 moments after a hesitation move in the lane helped him get an easy basket.
For the game, Weisbrod led all scorers with 24 points, as Frederickson added 14. Keller paced the Warriors with 16 points, as Joey Fuhremann chipped in with 11.
“Just the best player on the floor,” said MacKenzie, talking about Weisbrod. “He was determined to get what he wanted, and that’s what you want in a player.”
Despite the loss, MacKenzie was impressed with the environment.
“First of all, to see all the students was awesome. The scene was awesome, and the way the community came out to support us was great,” said MacKenzie. “The coaches and the team really appreciate it.”
Waunakee earned the No. 3 seed for Sectional 3 in the WIAA Division 1 Boys Basketball Tournament and will open postseason play Friday, March 4, at home against Brookfield East.
Waunakee 72, Beaver Dam 38
The Warriors held another team under 40 points. It was the seventh time this season that Waunakee has accomplished the feat.
“It was a good win,” said MacKenzie. “Again, the defense was our identity. We really played hard, followed the game plan. It was a good effort all the way around.”
On Tuesday, Feb. 15, the Warriors controlled the game from the tip to the end, according to MacKenzie.
“We were really focused, played unselfishly and moved the ball,” said MacKenzie.
Aidan Driscoll finished with a team-high 14 points, while Keller put in 12 and Fuhremann and Keaton Frisch had 10 points apiece.