After dropping three games in a row, the Waunakee girls’ basketball team took out its frustrations on Fort Atkinson Thursday, Feb. 17, crushing the Blackhawks 59-27 in the Badger Conference Championships.
Done with the regular season, the Warriors finished second in the Badger East Conference, tied with Monona Grove at 10-5. Beaver Dam took the top spot with a 14-1 record.
With the postseason on the horizon, Waunakee needed to build back its confidence.
“It was a good game for us as we were able to get back on track before playoffs after the three losses,” said Waunakee Head Coach Marcus Richter. “We had a week to clean up some of the things we had been struggling with. It was a great game to end the regular season as we were able to get everyone some playing time.”
The game was played at Fort Atkinson, but the location didn’t matter. The Warriors were all over the Blackhawks throughout, rolling out to a 27-16 lead by halftime and then outscoring Fort 32-11 in the second half.
“The girls took care of the ball really well and made a ton of good decisions on the offensive end,” said Richter. “They had the ball moving really well and found their teammates in good positions to score the ball. Defensively, we tried some different things out, so it was nice to see them execute those changes.”
Waunakee got balanced scoring, as Lauren and Claire Meudt combined for 24 points and Ashley Sawicki finished with 11, along with 15 rebounds and two assists.
Lauren Meudt grabbed nine rebounds, to go with her team-high 14 points. Claire Meudt totaled 10 points and five boards.
Kylee Grabarski chipped in nine points, five rebounds and two assists to the cause.
The Warriors, 16-8 overall, are seeded No. 4 in their sectional, and they open postseason play at home against Madison East on Friday, Feb. 25.