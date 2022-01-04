A split will have to do.
At the Ab Nicholas Scholarship Fund Holiday Hoops Invite, the Waunakee girls’ basketball team ran into a buzzsaw in Prairie du Chien but bounced back to knock off Eau Claire Memorial the next day.
“We view this tournament as kind of the midway point in the season for us, so it was nice to get a win going into the second half of the season for us,” said Waunakee Head Coach Marcus Richter.
Heading into the new year, the Warriors are now 6-4 overall, after losing to the Blackhawks 52-36 on Tuesday, Dec. 28, and downing the Old Abes 50-43 on Wednesday, Dec. 29.
Lauren Meudt and Ashley Sawicki led Waunakee with nine points apiece against Prairie du Chien, as Waunakee kept the Blackhawks’ star in check.
“Prairie du Chein is a really good team led by a very good Lily Krahn,” said Richter. “We were able to keep Krahn in check, holding her to only 14 points, but we allowed a couple other players to score more than they normally do. In the first half we fell asleep on the back side of our defense and allowed them to get some easy dump downs for layups. We allowed them to get out in transition too much and really let them get too many easy baskets. In the second half we did a much better job on the defensive end and went on two mini runs to get the game back within reach.”
Each time Waunakee got close, however, Prairie du Chien was able to answer, according to Richter, and extended its lead back to around 15 points.,
“I was proud of the way our kids battled in the second half,” said Richter. “Ultimately, we just didn't have enough to get the game to a position where we had a chance down the stretch.”
It was a different story against Eau Claire Memorial, as the Warriors recovered from a bad start.
“Eau Claire Memorial opened the game on a 7-2 run, but we were able to answer quickly taking a 10-7 lead,” said Richter. “From there, we were able to maintain a 4- to 10-point lead the rest of the night. I thought our defense really carried us in this game forcing 23 turnovers. Offensively, we had a few stretches where we got some shots to fall, and every time Memorial was able to make the game close we hit a shot to maintain our lead.’
Sawicki paced Waunakee in scoring with 14 points, while Lauren Meudt added 13 and Kylee Grabarski chipped in with eight.
Waunakee was able to hold off a feisty Old Abes team.
“We told them the Memorial was a team that wouldn't go away, and our kids battled and competed all game long which was fun to see,” said Richter.
On Friday, the Warriors travel to rival DeForest in a return to Badger East Conference play, followed by a trip to New Berlin Eisenhower on Saturday and a home against Middleton on Tuesday, Jan. 11.