After a bit of a clunker against Reedsburg on Thursday, Dec. 16, the Waunakee boys’ basketball team improved their play in a 58-42 victory on Saturday, Dec. 18, over Randolph, the No. 1 ranked team in the state in Division 5.
The Warriors defeated the Beavers 51-38, as Waunakee has won four straight contests to go to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in Badger East Conference play.
“We took it as a learning lesson,” said Waunakee Head Coach Dana MacKenzie, talking about the Reedsburg win. “We needed to get a few games in after football and watch the film. Now, I think we’re on the right track.”
Scheduled to play at Watertown on Tuesday, Dec. 21, the Warriors were also slated to take on Oconomowoc on Wednesday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Waunakee is back in action on Dec. 28-29 when the Warriors host an invitational at the Fieldhouse.
Waunakee 58, Randolph 42
The Warriors got off on the right foot on the road and were able to handle whatever Randolph threw at them.
“We came out ready to go,” said MacKenzie. “We started off with a 10-2 lead. Then they zoned us, and we haven’t seen a lot of that, but the guys handled it well.”
Waunakee took care of the ball, committing only nine turnovers in the win. Aidan Driscoll and Joey Fuhremann led the Warriors with 14 points apiece, as Waunakee kept Randolph at bay.
“They kept battling and battling,” said MacKenzie. “It was a pretty good win for us.”
Waunakee 51, Reedsburg 38
Driscoll finished with 10 points, and Drew Lavold had nine, as the Warriors overcame a lackluster outing to get the win.
“Quite honestly, it was not our best effort on either end,” said MacKenzie.
It was the second game of a four-game road trip for Waunakee.