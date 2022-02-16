As the season goes on, the Waunakee boys’ basketball team’s defense keeps turning the screws on its opponents.
Sitting at 17-5 overall, with an 11-2 mark in Badger East Conference play, the Warriors are now tied with DeForest, a half game ahead of Milton.
Winners of six consecutive games, Waunakee hosts the Norskies on Friday, Feb. 18, for a berth in the Badger Conference championship game. The good news for the Warriors is that it’s getting harder and harder to score on them.
“Our defense continues to be good,” said Waunakee Head Coach Dana MacKenzie. “The kids are dialed in. They’re making it their identity. It’s fun to see.”
On Tuesday, Feb. 15, the Warriors crushed Beaver Dam 72-38 on the road, as Aidan Driscoll connected on four 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 14 points. Joey Fuhremann and Andrew Keller finished with 10 points apiece.
Keller and Fuhremann are becoming more efficient offensively inside.
“Those two guys are getting even more confident with each game,” said MacKenzie. “They’re becoming more assertive in the post.”
They’re also getting better at finishing around the basket, according to MacKenzie, and that’s opening things up on the perimeter for Waunakee’s outside shooters.
On Tuesday, Feb. 8, the Warriors shut down Stoughton in a 67-42 win at home, as Fuhremann paced Waunakee with 17 points and Keller chipped in with 13.
Again, though, it was the team defense that carried the Warriors to victory.
MacKenzie explained why they are improving on that end of the court.
“I think it’s just an understanding of being fully able to trust their teammates and where they’re supposed to be,” said MacKenzie. “It always takes time for them to buy in. It’s fun to watch teams struggle.”
The game against DeForest will mark the end of the regular season.