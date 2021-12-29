The size advantage the Waunakee boys’ basketball team usually enjoys was missing.
It was the guards’ turn to lead the Warriors, as they gutted out a 56-53 victory over Janesville Craig on Tuesday, Dec. 28, in their first game of Waunakee’s Ab Nicholas Scholarship Fund Holiday Hoops Invite.
“A lot of guys who don’t get a lot of minutes played their butts off,” said Dana MacKenzie, head coach of the Warriors.
With the win, Waunakee improved to 8-2 overall. They were slated to play Whitefish Bay at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, in the tournament title game, which concluded after this edition went to press.
Knocking down three straight 3-pointers, Waunakee started the game on a 10-3 run. The rest of the first half was a back-and-forth affair. With six seconds remaining before halftime, Warrior guard Drew Lavold was fouled driving to the hoop. He drained two free throws to put Waunakee up 29-28.
The Warriors lead evaporated early in the second half, as Craig went on a 13-3 run to move ahead 41-32. Waunakee kept chipping away at the deficit the rest of the way.
Missing six players, including 6’6” Andrew Keller, 6’7” Robert Booker and 6’8” Joey Fuhremann, the Warriors needed their backcourt to keep grinding away. The last big man standing for Waunakee, Keaton Frisch, got into early foul trouble, but returned in the second half to score eight points.
His layup at the 9:51 mark tied the game at 43-43. Four minutes later, Frisch scored on an offensive rebound to pull Waunakee to within 46-45. Seconds later, a Waunakee steal turned into a fast-break layup for Lavold, giving the Warriors their first lead of the second half.
The lead changed hands down the stretch. A lane violation on Craig gave Aidan Driscoll a second chance to sink two free throws with 1:11 to play. However, Da’Marcus DeValk dribbled through the lane and threw up a floater that banked off the backboard for a basket 13 seconds later.
Trailing by one, the Warriors went back on top when Shea DuCharme – with ice in his veins – hit two free throws to make it 54-53 in favor of Waunakee.
Craig was working the ball around the perimeter looking for a good shot to get the game-winner. One of the passes, however, went to a spot where nobody was and sailed out of bounds.
After the turnover, DuCharme, who connected on four treys, made two more from the charity stripe for the Warriors, and a desperation 3-point heave for Craig bounced off the front of the rim.
Driscoll finished with nine points for a resilient Waunakee team that earned a gritty comeback win, grabbing a surprising 17 offensive rebounds in the effort. What made the difference?
“Just staying in the fight, especially with as many 3s as they take,” said MacKenzie. “It was just a grind, with all 10 guys contributing.”
Oconomowoc 61, Waunakee 53
The Waunakee boys’ basketball team’s five-game winning streak came to a halt at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
Leading 27-21 at halftime, the Warriors wore down in the second half, getting outscored 40-26.
“We just didn’t execute,” said MacKenzie. “We were tired, and we let fatigue get to us. We didn’t do what we needed to do, and they took advantage.”
Fuhremann paced Waunakee with 16 points, while Driscoll chipped in with 10 and Booker had nine.
Waunakee 68, Watertown 54
Going on the road, the Warriors pulled out a key Badger East Conference win, a day before the Oconomowoc loss.
“It was a good win over a good team at their place,” said MacKenzie.
The Warriors led by five at the half and were able to extend their advantage, despite Keller hyperextending his knee. He came into the game but has been out injured ever since. Still, Keller managed to score a team-high 14 points, as four Warriors scored in double figures.
Devin Johnson had 12 points, with Fuhremann finishing with 11 and Driscoll totaling 10.