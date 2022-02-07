Apparently, she set a new school record with eight 3-pointers, but the Waunakee girls’ basketball team couldn’t get past Watertown, as the Warriors lost 55-53 in overtime at home on Thursday, Feb. 3.
Warrior Head Coach Marcus Richter said that after talking to some past coaches, it appears that Meudt established the school record for 3-point shooting in a single game.
Waunakee struggled to score early on in the Badger East tilt.
“In the first half, we weren't able to get much going offensively,” said Richter. “Watertown mixes up their zone defenses (and) does a really good job keeping you off balance on the offensive end.”
It was a different story after intermission.
“In the second half we came out with much more energy, even taking a seven-point lead late in the game,” said Richter. “Unfortunately, we weren't the team that made plays down the stretch. We weren't able to turn Watertown over really at all, so as a team that is used to turning people over and scoring a bunch in transition, it was a different type of game for us.”
Ashley Sawicki was the only other Warrior to score in double figures, as she ended up with 15 points. No other Waunakee player scored in double figures.
“We will hopefully learn from this game and move forward as there is a chance we could see Watertown again in the playoffs,” said Richter.
Now 15-6 overall, as their eight-game winning streak was snapped by the Goslings, Waunakee is tied for second in the Badger East with Monona Grove at 9-3.
The Warriors were scheduled to play at league-leading Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Feb. 8, before returning home on Friday to host rival DeForest.