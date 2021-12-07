WAUNAKEE RECREATION

Wednesday Men’s Basketball League Standings

Regular Season Standings:

                                   W               L

Lowery                         6                0

Cliff                             5                2

Mikulak                        3                2

Wellnitz                        3                3

Kind                             2                4

Rivera                          2                4

Koenig                         0                6

Dec. 1 Results:

Cliff – 64, Koenig – 37

Leading scorers – C: Sam Peterson – 29; Ko: Michael Wallis – 9

Mikulak – 45, Wellnitz – 40

Leading scorers – M: Ryan Jones – 15; W: Gabe Kijak – 19

Rivera – 55, Kind – 54

Leading scorers – R: Joel Acker – 19; Ki: Shane Brossard – 22

Recommended for you