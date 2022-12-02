Devin Johnson should get a gold medal for his dive.
With the Waunakee boys’ basketball team leading in overtime, a hustling Johnson tracked down a missed a free throw and saved the ball from going out of bounds near the Warrior bench.
Devin Johnson should get a gold medal for his dive.
With the Waunakee boys’ basketball team leading in overtime, a hustling Johnson tracked down a missed a free throw and saved the ball from going out of bounds near the Warrior bench.
Johnson flipped it to Shea DuCharme, who called a timeout. It was the play of the game, according to Dana MacKenzie, Waunakee’s head coach, as the Warriors opened the season with a tight 75-74 win at Sauk Prairie, out of the Badger West Conference, on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
“That’s what we hope is the character of this team,” said MacKenzie.
DuCharme led Waunakee (1-0 overall) to victory, scoring 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting, with five assists and two blocked shots. Jake Bova finished with 18 points, going 5-for-11 from the field and hitting 7-of-10 free throws.
“It was a good game,” said MacKenzie. “We went up by 10 a couple of times, but they kept fighting back. I told the kids they’re an up-and-coming team, and they made enough plays to get the game to overtime.”
Waunakee, however, pulled it out, as MacKenzie said DuCharme and Bova showed great leadership from the backcourt on defense and offense. Keaton Frisch was a key contributor, as well.
“Keaton made some big free throws and great defensive plays with his length and being in the right spot, and that’s going to help win games,” said MacKenzie.
Frisch went 8-for-11 from the charity stripe and had 10 points, to go with 11 rebounds. Eli Selk totaled 12 points, as Waunakee had four players score in double figures. Johnson had six rebounds and two assists.
Almost even in rebounds, Waunakee did have an advantage from the foul line, as the Warriors went 24-for-40 in free throws. Sauk Prairie shot only 21 free throws. Waunakee also had 16 points off turnovers, compared to six for the Eagles.
“There are some things we need to clean up, but it’s the first game, and I was really happy with the effort,” said MacKenzie. “I’ve been really happy with the effort since day one. I told them after the game that there were some who didn’t get on the floor but who did a lot in practice to help us win. It was a good win, a good team effort. Everyone, one through 16 on the roster, contributed.”
Waunakee’s home opener is Friday, Dec. 9, against Portage.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.