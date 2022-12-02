Bova makes a pass
Jake Bova (23) eyes somebody to pass to in the Waunakee boys’ basketball team’s 65-48 loss to DeForest last season. Bova returns for the Warriors in 2022-23.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Devin Johnson should get a gold medal for his dive.

With the Waunakee boys’ basketball team leading in overtime, a hustling Johnson tracked down a missed a free throw and saved the ball from going out of bounds near the Warrior bench.