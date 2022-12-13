Boys Basketball Boys basketball: Warriors' rally falls short against Oconomowoc By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com plindblad Author email Dec 13, 2022 Dec 13, 2022 Updated 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A chance to play at the Fiserv Forum is special.The trip would have been more enjoyable if the Waunakee boys’ basketball team had found a way to beat Oconomowoc.“They kind of built up a lead of 12 points,” said Dana MacKenzie, head coach of the Warriors. “We got it tied near the end, but we weren’t as good as we needed to be defensively to win.”Playing without Jake Bova, the Warriors fell 70-65 on the Milwaukee Bucks’ home floor. The game was tied 64-64 late, but Oconomowoc went up by three.“We got a couple of good looks at 3s, but we couldn’t get them to fall,” said MacKenzie.Four players scored in double figures for Waunakee, with Keaton Frisch leading the way with 19 points.“That was probably Keaton’s best high school game to date,” said MacKenzie.Offensively, despite scoring 65 points, it wasn’t a banner day for Waunakee.“Too many turnovers, too many quick shots,” said MacKenzie. “That allowed Oconomowoc to defend us pretty easily. We didn’t get into a rhythm.”Eli Selk finished with 14 points, while Shea DuCharme and Devin Johnson had 10 points apiece.Now 1-1 on the season, Waunakee was slated to travel to Baraboo on Tuesday, Dec. 13, before turning around to host Neenah on Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Waunakee psychotherapy center fills growing need for student mental health services Willems won't run for another term as Waunakee Village Trustee With cab fleets halted, some Dane County patients hard up for rides Gymnastics: Kremer, freshman quartet to lead co-op in 2022-23 Cable show to examine unsolved Fr. Kunz murder case Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin