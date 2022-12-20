It was a lost weekend for the Waunakee boys’ basketball team, as the Warriors struggled at the 60Eight Tournament, hosted by Madison Area Technical College.
“The good news is we were fortunate to play in a cool event against two of the best teams of the state,” said Dana MacKenzie, head coach of the Warriors. “We just didn’t show up ready to go.”
MacKenzie is hoping this could be a turning point for Waunakee, now 2-3 overall on the young season, after the Warriors lost to Neenah 72-45 and La Crosse Central 68-43.
“We’ve got a lot work on, as Neenah and La Crosse Central really exposed us,” said MacKenzie, “but we’re confident we can fix what needs to be fixed.”
Neenah is ranked sixth in the state in the latest Division 1 Wissports.net Coaches Poll, with a 5-2 record. Meanwhile, La Crosse Central sits at No. 2 in Division 2.
Beating either team was going to be a tall order for Waunakee. The Warriors were hoping to give a better showing.
“In my time here, we’ve built up schedules that put us to the test,” said MacKenzie. “I told the team that we’ve had teams that have gone to state that have had weekends like this.”
In the tournament opener on Friday, Dec. 16, the Rockets jumped out to a 33-19 halftime and cruised to victory, as Brady Corso had 27 points for Neenah. Waunakee’s leading scorer was Keaton Frisch, who scored eight points and had seven rebounds. He also had three steals.
The next day, the Warriors played La Crosse Central tight in the first half, going into intermission down 28-21. They were outscored 40-22 in the second half.
Bennett Fried lit up Waunakee for 27 points, as Jake Bova and Shea DuCharme paced the Warriors with eight points apiece. No one had more than three rebounds for Waunakee.
MacKenzie felt the Warriors struggled on offense and defense.
“It was a little bit of everything,” said MacKenzie. “We didn’t have the competitiveness we needed on either end. We played two of the best teams in the state, and they exposed us.”
Waunakee is slated to host Watertown on Tuesday, Dec. 20, before turning around two days later to welcome Reedsburg, weather permitting.