If chemistry is the Waunakee boys’ basketball team’s best subject in 2022-23, the Warriors could go far.
They are looking to replace an experienced backcourt and a big frontline, as guards Aidan Driscoll and Drew Lavold have departed by way of graduation.
So have 6’7” Joey Fuhremann, now playing hoops at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, and 6’6” Andrew Keller, a tight end with the Iowa State University football team. Driscoll, Fuhremann and Keller all averaged in double figures in scoring, while Fuhremann grabbed seven rebounds a game and Keller hauled in 6.1 boards per contest.
Getting all the new and old parts to work together is no easy task, but Dana MacKenzie, the Warriors’ head coach, is looking forward to the challenge. Already, it's working, as Waunakee edged Sauk Prairie 75-74 on Tuesday, Nov. 29, in the season opener.
“Blending three talented classes together to become one team will be a fun challenge, and ultimately what will make us better,” said MacKenzie, who is entering his 20th year as Waunakee’s head coach and has a 311-114 record with the Warriors. Overall, he’s 351-154.
A year ago, the Warriors went 18-7. A pair of starters return from that squad to lead Waunakee in 2022-23. They are Shea DuCharme, a 6’3” swingman who averaged 3.8 points and 2.4 rebounds a game last season, and 6’2” Devin Johnson, who scored 3.2 points per game and averaged 1.8 rebounds per contest.
Others back in the fold include 6’7” Keaton Frisch (4.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg) and 6’3” Jake Bova (2.8 ppg, 1 rpg), as well as Garett Lenzendorf (6’0”) and Ryan Bassett (6’1”).
A host of prospects will seek promotion from junior varsity and freshman teams, including sophomores Kaden MacKenzie (6’3”), Eli Selk (6’3”), and Vance Johnson (6’3”) and juniors Owen Elliott (6’3”) and Jake Whalen (6’2”).
Coach MacKenzie cited guard play, size, experience and leadership as strengths for the Warriors. He listed Stoughton, Fort Atkinson, DeForest and Milton as the top teams in the conference.