Bova makes a pass
Buy Now

Jake Bova (23) eyes somebody to pass to in the Waunakee boys’ basketball team’s 65-48 loss to DeForest last season. Bova returns for the Warriors in 2022-23.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

If chemistry is the Waunakee boys’ basketball team’s best subject in 2022-23, the Warriors could go far.

They are looking to replace an experienced backcourt and a big frontline, as guards Aidan Driscoll and Drew Lavold have departed by way of graduation.