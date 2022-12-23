It’s time again for the Ab Nicholas Scholarship Foundation Holiday Hoops Classic.
Hosted by the Waunakee girls’ and boys’ basketball teams, the tournament brings in top-flight varsity, junior varsity and freshmen competition every year, except for 2020, when it was canceled due to Covid.
The tourney kicks off this year on Dec. 27 at 8:30 a.m. with the Waunakee freshmen girls taking on Mount Horeb. All games will take place in the Waunakee High School Fieldhouse.
Seymour and Mount Horeb are taking part in the girls’ tournament, along with the Sun Prairie East varsity team.
Prairie du Chien won the 2021 event. The last time Waunakee was champion was 2019.
On the boys’ side, Wauwatosa East, Kettle Moraine and Milwaukee Lutheran are in. The Waunakee boys have won the last two Ab Nicholas tourneys (2019 and 2021), with the 2020 event interrupting the run.
The Classic Eight’s Kettle Moraine squad is 3-3 overall this season, with 5’9” Drew Wagner (18.0 points per game), 5’11” Will Stuckey (11.8 ppg) and 6’6” Joah Bodden (10.3 ppg) leading the way.
Out of the Greater Metro Conference, Wauwatosa East enters the tournament with an 0-5 record, with 6’3” Josh Norman scoring 13.5 points a game and 6’2” Wesley Saferite III averaging 10 points a game.
Milwaukee Lutheran competes in the Woodland – East Conference and is 2-4 so far in 2022-23. At 6’2”, might be the leading scorer in the tourney, as he’s pouring in 21.4 points per game. Three other Milwaukee Lutheran players average in double figures. They are Isaiah Allen (15.0), Kanden Davis (13.5) and Donald Chapman (10.5).
Meanwhile, Waunakee is 3-3 this season, with Jake Bova, Keaton Frisch, Shea DuCharme, Devin Johnson and Eli Selk averaging from 11.8 points per game to 8.5 ppg.
At 6-4 on the season, the Waunakee girls are looking to pad their record and come away with another tourney title, as Claire Meudt (14.9 ppg) and Emma Gilding (11.5 ppg) pacing the Warriors.
Seymour is one of the teams standing in Waunakee’s way. With a 2-8 overall record, Seymour – from the Bay Conference – has nobody averaging more than 6.7 points per game. Heather Krause paces the team in scoring, as one of four Seymour players averaging six points a game. The others are Salem Boyd, Keira VandeHei and Corinne Setliff.
Sun Prairie East, out of the Big Eight Conference, is also 2-8 in 2022-23. Lucy Strey, at 5’11”, is scoring at a clip of 15.1 ppg.
Out of the Badger West, Mount Horeb is 2-6 overall, as 5’8” Ella Fager is scoring 8.1 ppg. Myesha Thompson, Rowan Johnson and Morgan Monroe are all averaging six points per game.
The girls’ varsity tourney opens Dec. 27, when Sun Prairie East plays Mount Horeb at 3:15 p.m. Seymour and Waunakee follow at 5 p.m. The losers of both games play at 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 28, with the winners playing for the championship at 8:30 p.m. that night.
Wauwatosa East and Waunakee open the varsity boys’ tournament at 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 27, with Kettle Moraine and Milwaukee Lutheran tangling afterward at 8:30 p.m.
The losers of both games play in the third-place game at 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 28, with the title game starting at 5 p.m. with the winners playing.