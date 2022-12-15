Get ready for a buffet of high school boys’ basketball action.
The 60Eight Tournament takes place this weekend at Madison Area Technical College, with Waunakee kicking things off by taking on Neenah in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
La Crosse Central and Joliet West, out of Illinois, will face off in the other side of the bracket.
The winners play on Saturday at 5:15 p.m., preceded by a consolation game at 3:30 p.m. As a bonus on Saturday, Verona will play West Salem in the showcase game.
The Rockets present a big challenge for the Warriors in the first round. They are the defending WIAA Division 1 state champions, coming off a 29-1 2021-22 campaign. Led by 6’2” senior guard Cal Klesmit, a University of Wisconsin-Green Bay commit, the Rockets are coached by Will Ryan. They won the Fox Valley Association title last season.
Already 4-1 on the year, the Rockets opened the FVA campaign on Dec. 2 with an 81-68 win over Appleton East. In that game, Klesmit torched the Patriots for 45 points, tying his brother Max’s school single-game scoring record. He’s capable of scoring in all kinds of ways. Klesmit is averaging 23.4 points per game so far in 2022-23, while teammate Brady Corso, a 6’1” guard, is putting up 14 points per game. He shot 44 percent from 3-point land during Neenah’s run to a state title.
Waunakee has four players averaging in double figures in scoring, including Jake Bova (18.5), Shea DuCharme (14.3), Eli Selk (11.3) and Keaton Frisch (10.3). It’ll be an interesting match-up to see how the Warriors deal with Neenah’s vaunted backcourt and how the Rockets handle Waunakee’s depth.
Nic Williams and Bennet Fried lead La Crosse Central, with Williams a 6’0” senior guard who made last year’s all-tournament team and Fried an athletic, long 6’5” wing and rebounding demon. The Riverhawks are 4-0 this season.
The Tigers of Joliet West are the sum of all Fears, to steal a title from the Jack Ryan movie of 2002. Brothers Jeremy and Jeremiah Fears are double trouble, both standing 6’2” and playing guard. Jeremy, a senior, has committed to play at Michigan State. He’s a four-star recruit. Jeremiah might be just as good. He’s a sophomore who’s already gotten scholarship offers from Missouri, Illinois, Michigan State, Michigan and other NCAA Division 1 programs and can shoot from long range and fly up and down the court. He’s also a brilliant passer who can get to the rim with his quickness.
Andrew Murphy, a 6’4” swingman, and Carson Koepnick, a 6’1” guard, are showstoppers for Verona and West Salem, respectively.
All games will stream live at MadisonCollege.tv
