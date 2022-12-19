Not once did the Waunakee girls’ basketball team take its foot off the gas.
In clinical fashion, the Warriors dissected Middleton’s defense in a 74-35 non-conference blowout win on the road Saturday, as Claire Meudt scored 19 points and had six rebounds.
“This Saturday was our best all-around game of the year,” said Marcus Richter, Waunakee’s head coach. “We have been talking a lot lately about putting it all together on the offensive and defensive end for a full 36 minutes, and this Saturday our girls did that.”
Nothing worked for Middleton on either end of the court.
“On the offensive end we were able to handle Middleton's press and trapping zones really well with clean passing that opened up a lot of easy baskets by the rim and some great inside-out looks from the perimeter,” said Richter. “On the defensive end we really settled into the way we would like to play, our press caused them to turn it over 22 times and in the halfcourt our girls did a really good job of playing team defense.”
Two other Warriors scored in double figures, including Emma Gilding, who finished with 15 points. Lexi Fuhremann chipped in with 12 points, as Ellen Dotzler added nine points and six rebounds.
Kyleigh Knutson was a force on the boards, hauling in 10 rebounds. She also had seven points.
The Warriors’ defense was focused on one player.
“Middleton has one of the Big 8’s leading scorers in Audrey Deptula at 26 points per game,” said Richter. “Our girls did a great job guarding her one-on-one, and the help side when she was able to get past us was there to slow her down and hold her to only 14 points. Our girls had a really good week of practice leading up to this game, so it was nice to see it pay off during the game.”
Slated to play at Sun Prairie West on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Warriors (6-3 overall, 3-2 in Badger East Conference play) will then host Seymour on Tuesday, Dec. 27.