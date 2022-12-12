Sydney Cherney got most of the attention. She still went off.
In a 70-52 loss to Reedsburg on Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Waunakee girls’ basketball team’s strategy on defense was to limit her effectiveness. The Warriors couldn’t stop her.
“Coming into the game we knew we had to create a game plan to slow down one of the leading scorers in the state in Sydney Cherney,” said Marcus Richter, head coach of the Warriors. “We ran two girls at her all night long, and she was able to still score 41 points.”
That would have been fine, but Reedsburg’s Ruby Olsen also showed up.
“On top of slowing (Cherney) down we asked our girls to slow down the rest of their team while scrambling on defense,” said Richter. “Unfortunately, they got 17 points from another girl on their team that doesn't normally score that much.”
The duo led the Beavers to victory, although the Warriors made things interesting late.
“We cut their lead to 44-40 with about nine minutes to go in the game, but that was the closest we were able to get it,” said Richter. “We just weren't ever able to take the lead in the second half, and Reedsburg is a team that is really good down the stretch of games when they have the lead.”
Avery Miller paced Waunakee with 14 points, as Claire Meudt added 10 and Lexi Fuhremann chipped in with eight. Emma Gilding finished with seven points, as Audrey Meudt collected a team-high seven assists.
Three nights later, the Warriors welcomed Watertown and took the Goslings to overtime before falling 53-44, despite 23 points and eight rebounds from Claire Meudt. Audrey Meudt dished out six assists in defeat.
“We were able to jump out to an early lead by attacking their zone with our passing and got ourselves some inside-out 3s that we were able to knock down,” said Richter. “We took a 27-19 lead into halftime. Coming out of halftime we weren't as aggressive attacking their zone which didn't give us near as many open looks from the perimeter.”
Early on, the Warriors clamped down on Watertown defensively.
“Our defense for the first 30 minutes of the game was really good,” said Richter. “Down the stretch we had a few defensive breakdowns that allowed Watertown to get back into the game and actually take a lead. In the last minute of the game Watertown took two different two-point leads that we were able to answer, including Claire Meudt making two free throws to tie the game with 1.8 seconds left with Watertown ahead 41-39. In overtime they were able to get a couple early baskets. Once they got the four-point lead they were able to spread us out and we had to play the fouling game, in which they made their free throws down the stretch.”
It was a spirited effort for a Warriors’ team that was resilient. However, Watertown outscored them 12-3 in the extra session.
“I was really proud of our girls' defensive effort, and that they battled back from multiple late game deficits,” said Richter. “Unfortunately, we just didn't have enough in overtime to get the win. This is a group that is really close to being a pretty good team. We just need to figure out how to get over the hump consistently against good teams.”
At 5-3 overall, the Warriors are now 0-1 in Badger East Conference play after the loss to Watertown. They were scheduled to travel to Beaver Dam on Thursday, Dec. 15. Two days later, Waunakee goes to Middleton for a Saturday afternoon tilt.