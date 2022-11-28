Falling behind 10-2 is no big deal.
At least it isn’t for the Waunakee girls’ basketball team, who overcame the deficit twice at the Kettle Moraine Thanksgiving Classic and still defeated Milwaukee King and Slinger to remain undefeated at 4-0 this season.
The 53-44 win over Slinger on Saturday, Nov. 26, was especially gratifying, as the Warriors rallied from a 26-10 halftime deficit.
“We were settling for a lot of jumpers and couldn't get anything to fall in the first half,” said Marcus Richter, head coach for Waunakee. “It was the worst half of basketball we have played this year followed by the best half we have played. In the second half we connected on seven 3s and outscored Slinger 43-18.”
Claire Meudt had big second halves in both games. She led the way for the Warriors against Slinger, scoring 18 of her team-high 20 points in the last half of the game, while teammate Emma Gilding totaled 13, as she knocked down four of Waunakee’s nine 3-pointers. Audrey Meudt and Ellen Dotzler finished with eight points apiece. Claire Meudt also racked up 10 rebounds and four assists.
“We talked about some adjustments at halftime and the girls really stepped it up in the second half,” said Richter. “They started to attack the rim more, which opened up some better looks from the outside for us. It was fun to see this group not give up at halftime and put together a really good half of basketball to get a win.”
On Friday, the Warriors found themselves down 10-2 to Milwaukee King in the tournament opener. Waunakee was able to pull out a victory, but it got dicey in the second half.
“Our girls were able to battle back and take a 30-26 lead into halftime,” said Richter. “We held a lead the majority of the game but fell behind with about five minutes to go. Our girls were able to string together some stops and get some baskets to take the lead.”
The Warriors emerged with a hard-fought 61-57 win, as Claire Meudt poured in 21 points – 14 of them coming in the second half – and hauled in 14 rebounds, while dishing out three assists. Her efforts negated a 28-point performance by King’s Imani Warren.
Eight different players scored for Waunakee, as Gilding totaled 12 points. Two of her baskets came on 3-pointers. Audrey Meudt chipped in with nine points for the Warriors, while Ayla Olsen had seven rebounds
“The way our girls battled all night long was really fun to watch,” said Richter. “King is a team that really pressures the ball and puts pressure on your defense with the way they attack the rim. It is a style we don't see every day in our league, so it was good to see our girls get a win against King.”
Waunakee 76, Portage 19
Four players scored in double figures for the Warriors in their home opener on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Avery Miller, Gilding and Olsen each had 10 points, while Claire Meudt paced Waunakee with 12. Dotzler grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Warriors.
“This was a great game for us to get everyone into the game during an early season game,” said Richter. “It is a great opportunity for everyone to show what they can do in a game setting. We were able to turn them over 33 times which allowed us to get some easy baskets.”