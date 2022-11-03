Claire Meudt avoids defenders
Claire Meudt (10) keeps the ball away from defenders in the Waunakee girls’ basketball team’s 56-49 win over New Trier, Illinois, in 2021-22. Meudt is the lone returning starter for the Warriors this season.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Only one starter returns for a Waunakee girls’ basketball team that went 18-9 in 2021-22.

Finding replacements for stars like Lauren Meudt, Ashley Sawicki, Kylee Grabarski and Ava Bryan isn’t going to be easy for Warriors’ head coach Marcus Richter. All four of them received all-conference honors a year ago.