Claire Meudt (10) keeps the ball away from defenders in the Waunakee girls’ basketball team’s 56-49 win over New Trier, Illinois, in 2021-22. Meudt is the lone returning starter for the Warriors this season.
Only one starter returns for a Waunakee girls’ basketball team that went 18-9 in 2021-22.
Finding replacements for stars like Lauren Meudt, Ashley Sawicki, Kylee Grabarski and Ava Bryan isn’t going to be easy for Warriors’ head coach Marcus Richter. All four of them received all-conference honors a year ago.
“We have a large group of girls who will be looking to find their way into the rotation this winter,” said Richter. “When you lose as many players as we did from last year’s rotation you never really know who is going to be in the rotation until the season starts.”
Despite all the losses, Richter believes Waunakee has a chance to be among the top teams in the Badger East Conference. It might take some time for all the new parts to gel, as the Warriors will look to build around returning starter Claire Meudt and other varsity veterans Ellen Dotzler and Katie Valk.
In all, 10 letterwinners return for Waunakee. Richter feels the Warriors can be effective offensively and match opponents’ toughness. What they lack is experience.
“We have a lot of girls who can make open shots,” said Richter, who is entering his fourth year as head coach for the Warriors. “We are a strong physical team. We have a lot of good pieces that we need to figure out how to put together. We are a very inexperienced varsity team with only one starter coming back and three girls who were regulars in the rotation last season.”
In the Badger East, it appears that perennial power Beaver Dam has reloaded.
“Beaver Dam will be the favorites again this year,” said Richter, who has a 44-19 record as the Warriors’ head coach. “They bring back most of their roster that won the conference last year. Gabby Wilke will be the top returning player. She won player of the year last year.”
Waunakee is hoping to be playing its best basketball by the time the postseason rolls around. They could make a deep run.
“In our sectional I would think Verona, Brookfield East and Arrowhead will be the top three teams,” said Richter. “After those three teams the sectional could be wide open.”
The Warriors open the season on Friday, Nov. 18, at Sauk Prairie.