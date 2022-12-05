Turning it around at Baraboo on Friday, the Warriors defeated the Thunderbirds 45-37 on Friday, Dec. 2, but their attempted comeback against Westfield fell short on Tuesday, Nov. 29. It was their first loss of the season.
“Westfield is a really good team that played at the state tournament last year,” said Marcus Richter, head coach of Waunakee. “We had a slow start to the game and trailed 25-14 going into halftime. Our girls picked up their intensity in the second half and went on a run cutting Westfield’s lead to 42-40 with just over a minute to go.”
It was too much of a deficit to overcome.
“Unfortunately, we just didn't have quite enough to get over the top and take the lead,” said Richter. “I was really proud of the way our girls battled in the second half to get the game close.”
Claire Muedt finished with a double-double to lead the Warriors, totaling 10 points and 12 rebounds. Lexi Fuhremann had eight points, while Audrey Meudt totaled seven.
It was a different story three days later.
“Against Baraboo we had another slow start and trailed again 24-16 going into halftime,” said Richter. “Our girls came out of halftime much more aggressive on the offensive end and locked in the defensive end. We held them to 13 second half points. Our girls have shown an unbelievable amount of grit and toughness this year continually battling back from halftime deficits to win games.”
Emma Gilding paced the Warriors with 15 points, as Avery Miller added eight, Fuhremann finished with seven and Ellen Dotzler collected six points and eight boards.
“I am extremely proud of the way this group never gives up and always believes they have a chance to win the game,” said Richter. “Our staff needs to find ways to put our girls in better positions to start the games so that we don't have to continually battle back after halftime.”
Slated to host Reedsburg on Tuesday, Dec. 6, Waunakee (5-1 overall) will welcome Watertown on Friday.