Defensive posture
Lexi Fuhremann (22) gets into defensive position in a game earlier this season against Portage. She had eight points in a loss to Westfield and seven in a win over Baraboo last week.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

They keep recovering from rough starts.

Turning it around at Baraboo on Friday, the Warriors defeated the Thunderbirds 45-37 on Friday, Dec. 2, but their attempted comeback against Westfield fell short on Tuesday, Nov. 29. It was their first loss of the season.