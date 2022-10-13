Wednesday Men’s Basketball League Standings plindblad plindblad Author email Oct 13, 2022 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WAUNAKEE RECREATIONWednesday Men’s Basketball League StandingsRegular Season Standings: W LWellnitz 1 0Lowery 1 0Morrison 1 0Cliff 0 1Kind 0 1Miller 0 1Anderson 0 1Oct. 13, 2021 Results:Lowery – 50, Miller – 47Leading scorers – L: Ari Becker – 17, M: Gabe Kijak – 16Cliff – 45, Wellnitz – 60Leading scorers – C: Sam Peterson – 22, W: Ryan Tilema – 31Kind – 37, Morrison - 44Leading scorers – K: Jerod Boyd – 9, M: Dan Zellner – 15 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Waunakee school district looks to reshape booster club funding system Nearly a third of Waunakee High School students opt out of standardized tests Girls soccer: Moll named Warriors' head coach Football: Waunakee blasts Milton to clinch share of Badger Large title Wisconsin's funding formula pushes school districts to referendum Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin