WAUNAKEE RECREATIONWednesday Men's Basketball League StandingsRegular Season Standings:W LWellnitz 3 1Morrison 3 2Miller 3 2Kind 2 2Anderson 2 2Lowery 1 3Cliff 1 3Nov. 9, 2022 Results:Morrison—32, Miller—49Leading scorers—Mo.: Jason Gullickson—22, Mi: Gabe Kijak—22Kind—43, Wellnitz—47Leading scorers—K: Colton Hahn—11, W: Derrick Meier—20Anderson—56, Lowery—43Leading scorers—L: Adam Hurst—22, A: Brett Valentyn—23