Bowling Scores
Waunakee Belles league
March 1
High team game: Timeless 652
High team series: Timeless 1843
Individual high series: Karla Meinholz 637; Melanie Suchla 513; Darla Marshman 488; Mavis Severson 487; Annmarie Schneider 457; MaryAnn Sveum 454.