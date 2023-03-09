Bowling Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email Mar 9, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Waunakee Belles LeagueMarch 8High team game: Family Ties 669High team series: Timeless 1921Individual high series: Annmarie Schneider 567; Karla Meinholz 520; Regin Suchla 518; Melanie Suchla 505; Chris Goodwin 491; Char Hellenbrand 482; Darla Marshman 480; MaryAnn Sveum 472; Lois Lawson 469; Mavis Severson 460. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest could be home to Wisconsin's first Buc-ee's travel center Psychotherapy Center of Waunakee: Evers' budget fails to fund student mental health treatment Waunakee educators help district residents experience Social Emotional Learning Boys basketball: Late defensive plays help Warriors salvage 54-53 regional win Vienna eyes large Buc-ee's travel plaza plan at its eastern edge Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!