Bowling Roberta Baumann Oct 24, 2022 Waunakee Belles leagueOct. 19High team game: Just Us 674High team series: Rex's Innkeeper 1799Individual high series: Char Hellenbrand 529; Karla Meinholz 515; Mavis Severson 499; Kris Romain 472; Regin Suchla 469; MaryAnn Sveum 457.