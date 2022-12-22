Bowling Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email Dec 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Waunakee Belles leagueDec. 21High team game: Swamp Ladies 630High team series: Swamp Ladies 1788Individual high series: Karla Meinholz 622, Chris Goodwin 516, Annmarie Schneider 498, Regin Suchla 473, Char Hellenbrand 471, MaryAnn Sveum 465, Joanna Bush 454. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Concepts emerge for the Waunakee district's new Heritage Elementary School Hockey: Warriors win key Badger East clash against McFarland, fall in OT at Verona; Cougars split Schmidt, Emerich renew partnership on the ice for Waunakee boys' hockey Waunakee village administrator identifies strategy for fostering inclusion Waunakee veterinarian accused of animal cruelty Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin