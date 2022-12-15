Bowling Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email Dec 15, 2022 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Waunakee Belles leagueDec. 14High team game: Dane Rollers 1846High team series: Dane Rollers 636Individual high series: Lucy Clemens 554; Melanie Suchla 511; Regin Suchla ; 481; Chris Goodwin 471; Char Hellenbrand 468; Lois Lawson 465. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Wauankee veterinarian accused of animal cruelty Waunakee psychotherapy center fills growing need for student mental health services Boys hockey: Warriors upset St. Mary's Springs, roll past DeForest Waunakee mother of four doesn’t let kidney disease slow her down Gymnastics: Kremer, freshman quartet to lead co-op in 2022-23 Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin