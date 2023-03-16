Bowling Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email Mar 16, 2023 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Waunakee Belles leagueMarch 15High team game: Timeless 755High team series: Timeless 1984Individual high series: Melanie Suchla 567, Darla Marshman 539, Karla Meinholz 531, Kris Romain 529, Chris Goodwin 501, Annmarie Schneider 500, Char Hellenbrand 492, Mavis Severson 468, Regin Suchla 464, MaryAnn Sveum 452. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Hoops tournament raises funds for UW Carbone Cancer Clinic Waunakee graduate among Alice in Dairyland candidates 'Election integrity' proposals do not address most common voting infraction in Wisconsin Waunakee's Early Files Waunakee student, border collie picked for U.S. world agility competition Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!