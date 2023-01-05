Bowling Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email Jan 5, 2023 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Waunakee Belles leagueJan. 4High team game: Timeless 690High team series: ICB It’s Not Gutter 1810Individual high series: Karla Meinholz 596, Chris Goodwin 513, Melanie Suchla 496, Annmarie Schneider 492, Kris Romain 483, Diane Kienow 469, Regin Suchla 468, Char Hellenbrand 460. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Vienna lawsuit challenges 123-acre annexation into DeForest Slew of candidates file for Waunakee Village Board seats Wrestling: Lenzendorf sixth, Warriors finish 36th at Bi-State Classic Waunakee library to offer study space, programs on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Wisconsin’s Assembly maps are more skewed than ever. What happens now? Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!