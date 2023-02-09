Bowling Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email Feb 9, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Waunakee BellesFeb. 8High team game: Rex’s 1803High team series: Rex’s 640Individual high series: Karla Meinholz 590,Annmarie Schneider 544, Chris Goodwin 539, Melanie Suchla 503, Mavis Severson 483, Kelli Nelson 458, Char Hellenbrand 456 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now New solar projects are landing on Wisconsin's farmlands — and not everyone is happy From Cub Scouts to Eagle Scout: Five Waunakee seniors earn highest rank Tom Slaten: This Waunakee gym owner grew up fast in the Army National Guard Town of Westport chair reported dead Waunakee family seeks local support to bring wife, mom home after eight months in hospital Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!