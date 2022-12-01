Bowling Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email Dec 1, 2022 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Waunakee Belles leagueNov. 30High team game: Swamp Ladies 628 and Just Us 628High team series: Swamp Ladies 1790Individual high series: Karla Meinholz 535, Annmarie Schneider 534, Chris Goodwin 529, Darla Marshman 458, Mavis Severson 452. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Former Waunakee food service director accused of fraud Madison man accused of leading Waunakee officer on high speed chase Turning 107, Waunakee woman has led a life of motherhood, work, travel Wrestling: Veteran leaders to guide youthful Warriors in 2022-23 College Volleyball: Waunakee's Schmitt named Big East Defensive Player of the Week Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin